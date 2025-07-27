𝐃𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠

GOD’S WORD: I will lift up my eyes to the hills— from whence comes my help? My

help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to

[be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel shall

neither slumber nor sleep.” – Psalm 121: 1-4

By Glenn Miller

In a previous team meeting with church staff and ministry leaders, Pastor Steve

Thompson shared a message about how we should be aware of what we let our minds

and hearts get wrapped around in the midst of this crazy world. Satan uses spirits of fear, division, and hatred to distract us from the presence of God, even in the midst of these health, economic, political, and social crises. Pastor Steve drew out that one often sees these spirits play out in conversations when you hear the words, “Yeah, but…” It’s a demonic tactic to once again justify our doing something or even not doing something. But in God’s kingdom, there’s only one “Yeah, but…” when faced with all that’s wrong

with the world:



“Yeah, but God is still sovereign over all people, all situations, and all things!”



The devil loves to get us all wrapped up in the jots and tittles of situations, listening to

anyone who has a voice or has an internet account. We hear explanations, opinions, and

even prophecy about this and that as we try to explain things. And sometimes when this

is accomplished, our eyes are put upon that minutiae instead of God’s supreme authority

and what He is doing right now in the world. Pastor Steve admonished us by telling us

“Don’t get on page 5,412, subsection B when God is on page one!” It’s there, on page

one, where we can see God’s hand at work in the world in His redemptive love for His

creation.



While there have certainly been devastating events recently, it has been a time that God

has taken what was meant for evil and changed it ultimately for good as peoples’ value

perspectives have changed to what is really important. Families are enjoying each

other’s company. Churches are centered more upon worship and proclaiming the love

and providence of God rather than supporting a building or hundreds of programs. The

importance we previously placed on celebrity, entertainment, and self-promotion has

been derailed. God is bringing His creation back into alignment with His Word and is

fulfilling His promise that “He has plans to prosper us and not to harm us; to give us

hope and a future.” (Jer. 29:11)

Don’t take your eyes off of what God is doing in this place and in this time, and “Trust in

the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways

acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5)