𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐳𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Story and photo by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Medical Committee took its road show to a non-

profit organization, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. Chamber President Henry Bell, Chief Operating Officer Grant Bell, Regional Director, Marketing and Clinic Operations Jess Mowery;

UTT Associate Vice President for Government Relations Courtney Smith and many others were

in attendance.

The organization’s Marketing and Education Coordinator, Rebecca Smith, spoke to the

audience and made clear their goal – to “provide life-changing support to people living with

dementia and their caregivers.” “We are just scratching the surface of the need,” she says. “We

want to be able to grow to serve more and more clients as the cases increase.”



The Alliance serves approximately 1200 clients/patients annually, with half being return

patients and half are newcomers. Since Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia cause

irreversible damage, some clients die yearly. Hence, the Alliance provides memory screenings,

case management, respite services, counselling, and monthly support groups for caregivers,

training for caregivers, a Day Club program, and assistance to patients in the early stages of

dementia. This is a vital resource since, according to Smith, a conservative estimate of

dementia victims who will need help in the near future is 4500.



The Alzheimer’s Association provides the sobering, tragic figures that six million

Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s. Even more, one in every three seniors who die

annually are dementia patients. So far in 2025, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia have

cost the nation a whopping $321 billion. Barring advances in effective treatment, this could

balloon to $1 trillion by 2050. Alzheimer’s already kills more people than breast and prostate

cancer put together.

Some Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County team members: L-r: Katie Tucker, LMSW

Case Manager and Project Lifesaver Coordinator; Heather Adams, Administrative Services

Director; Rebecca Smith, Marketing and Education Coordinator; Tanya Dixon, Client Services

Director; Bonnie Varner, Executive Director, and Kathy McCabe, LPC, Counselor



This dire situation is especially relevant to the East Texas region. According to UT Health Northeast, the incidence of Alzheimer’s is slightly above the national average in Texas, and even higher here in East Texas.



“Sadly, a majority of our clients don’t come to see us until the dementia has progressed

significantly and they are in crisis mode,” Smith says. “It kills me when I ask seniors if they

would like to do a free, ten-minute memory screening, and they back away saying, ‘Oh no, I

don’t want to know.’ I do understand it’s a scary prospect, but getting a regular memory

screening is a great way to catch Alzheimer’s or other dementia in the early stages. When you

start interventions early, you can better insure a good quality of life for as long as possible.



Memory screenings are especially crucial for those who have already noticed one or

more of the ten symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Memory loss that disrupts one’s daily life. Simply

forgetting why, you walked into a room is probably nothing to worry about, but people who

constantly repeat themselves, become dependent on post-it notes to achieve daily functions, or

need someone else to remind them of things, however, is worrisome.



Other ominous developments are difficulty in problem-solving and performing functions

such as going to familiar places may indicate early onset and should be professionally

diagnosed. Being confused by time beyond merely having trouble keeping track of dates, difficulty in comprehending visual images and spatial relationships, difficulty speaking, reading,

and writing, misplacing familiar objects, and being unable to retrace steps are all causes for

concern.



Making flagrantly poor decisions and/or judgement, unwise financial moves, neglecting

personal hygiene, withdrawal from social functions, and changes in mood and personality

should all be examined.



Smith explained that a memory screening is not a drastic, intimidating procedure, and

can even be taken online. They consist of a simple list of questions and assignments that

evaluate memory, command of language, thought processes, and additional brain functions

compose the evaluation and can determine whether further examination is needed.



The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America describes how “four tests meet accepted criteria

for use as a screening instrument: effective, easy to administer, and validated by research. They

are the General Practitioner Assessment of Cognition (GPCOG), MINI-COG, Memory

Impairment Screen (MIS), and Brief Alzheimer’s Screening (BAS).



Testing is also available locally from the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County by

appointment. Those who give the tests will review the results with the person being screened

and recommend whether the tested person should undergo further examination by physicians or

clinicians. Results of these screenings are strictly confidential. The participant will be given

his/her test results to present to healthcare professionals at additional examinations and to be

placed in medical files. Such memory screenings do not specifically diagnose conditions and

cannot replace person-to-person consultation with a doctor.



According to Smith, an additional objective of the Alzheimer’s Alliance is the well-being,

emotional state, and training of caregivers. The National Institute of Health reports: “Levels of

psychological distress and stress are significantly higher, and levels of self-efficacy, subjective

well-being, and physical health are significantly lower in dementia caregivers than in other

caregivers. These differences are even higher when compared with non-caregivers.”



“We see caregivers carry a huge burden of guilt, and many exhaust themselves,” Smith

says.



Despite the heartbreaking prevalence of dementia cases, Smith reports medical

research is producing highly effective tools to combat this disease.



“I’ve seen research that [indicates] that experts believe 40% of cases can be prevented

with healthy lifestyle changes,” she says. “Taking care of yourself is so important for your brain.”



For additional information on the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County and how to use its

resources, visit alzalliance.org