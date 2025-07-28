𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐫. 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐎𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐚 𝐚𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲

𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐧

Story by Paula Jimenez

TYLER, Texas (July 28, 2025) – The University of Texas at Tyler has announced Dr. Pamella Ochoa as the dean of the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy. Ochoa has served as interim dean since 2024.

MD. “Her experience and leadership will help propel the Fisch College of Pharmacy forward and ensure our graduates are well-prepared to meet the growing health care needs of our region.”

Before her recent appointment, Ochoa held the position of associate dean for experiential education and served as a clinical professor. Since joining the Fisch College of Pharmacy in 2018, she has been a key contributor to advancing the college’s experiential education program, directing student-led patient care initiatives, promoting preceptor development, and supporting curricular innovation. With over two decades of experience in clinical pharmacy and academia, including leadership in pharmacy residency programs, she demonstrates a robust dedication to enhancing student success and fostering faculty development.

“I’m honored to serve as dean of the Fisch College of Pharmacy and continue building on the strong foundation we’ve created,” said Ochoa. “Pharmacists play an essential role in the health and wellness of our communities and improving access to care, especially in rural areas. I’m proud to work alongside an outstanding team of faculty, staff, and students who are deeply committed to advancing health in East Texas.”

Ochoa holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in biochemistry and genetics from Texas A&M University. She furthered her education by obtaining a Doctor of Pharmacy from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy, followed by a residency at the UT Tyler Health Science Center. In conjunction with her current roles, she serves as the current chair of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Experiential Education Section. Before reaching these milestones, she chaired AACP’s experiential resolutions, newsletter, and programming committees, as well as facilitated the AACP Leadership Development SIG Leadership Circles Program.

