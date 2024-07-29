Barack and Michelle Obama formally endorse Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Kamala Harris is the leader America needs. We are thrilled to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

By Stacy M. Brown

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee. The landmark endorsement, publicly issued at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 26, solidifies Harris’s standing and injects renewed energy into her campaign as the election draws near. “Kamala Harris is the leader America needs,” the Obamas announced in a forceful statement. “We are thrilled to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.”

Harris embraced the endorsement during a phone call with the Obamas, a moment her campaign shared via video on Friday morning. The pivotal endorsement coincides with Harris for President kicking off a weekend of action, marking 100 days until Election Day. With an army of 170,000 volunteers and 2,300 events planned across crucial battleground states, Team Harris is mounting an all-out effort to engage voters on their critical choices this November.

Barack Obama, who had previously withheld his endorsement, highlighted Harris’s exceptional qualifications and dedication to public service. “Choosing Kamala was one of President Biden’s best decisions,” he said. “Her track record is unparalleled: as a prosecutor, she defended the Constitution; as California’s Attorney General, she ensured fairness and justice; as a Senator, she was a formidable opponent to the Trump administration; and as Vice President, she has led the charge on healthcare expansion, climate change, and reproductive rights.” The Obamas emphasized that Harris’s strengths go beyond her resume. “Kamala has the vision, character, and strength this critical moment demands. She gives us all reason to hope,” they noted.

The Obamas’ endorsement amplifies the momentum behind Harris’s campaign, which already enjoys broad support from labor unions, advocacy groups, and a multitude of Democratic officials. In their concluding call to action, the Obamas declared, “We’re going to do everything we can to elect Kamala Harris the next President of the United States. And we hope you’ll join us.” With the Obamas’ powerful endorsement and a robust grassroots movement, Harris stands poised to continue to climb in a race some polls currently have as a dead heat. “Kamala Harris represents the best of America and will work tirelessly to create a brighter, fairer future for all,” Michelle Obama stated.

Stacy M. Brown is NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. He can be reached at @StacyBrownMedia.