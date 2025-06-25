Boost Your Health, Win $1000

The City of Longview is launching a 6-month health initiative in July, bringing the community together for a healthier lifestyle. Support is needed to help make this program a success.

How to join in and support:

Be an advocate: Share the sign-up links and encourage others to participate.

Connect with fitness experts: Help find individuals or organizations that can lead classes or offer opportunities.

Sponsor a prize: Contribute to monthly and grand prize winners’ success ($1000 male/female).

You can read the full release here on the City of Longview website.

And you can click here to visit the HealthyView page.

Participation, recruitment efforts, or sponsorship will directly contribute to a healthier Longview. Thank you for helping achieve this goal.

Thank you for your support.