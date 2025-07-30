CHRISTUS Health celebrates new Henderson emergency center with ribbon-cutting event



(HENDERSON, Texas) — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System celebrated the opening of its newest facility, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center Henderson, with a ribbon-cutting and blessing event today.

“When we stood here back in 2024, I made a promise to the community that we would be open by summer 2025, and here we are celebrating this amazing facility,” said Todd Hancock, president of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

More than 300 guests, including representatives from CHRISTUS, the city of Henderson, Rusk County, and elected officials, got a sneak peek of the 12,500 square-foot facility, which will open to the public at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 31.

President of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System ,Todd Hancock, Speaking

Located south of Wylie Elementary on U.S. Highway 259, the emergency center features 24-hour emergency services with 13 exam rooms, four triage rooms, advanced imaging, and on-site laboratory services for easy access to care. The emergency center is the second CHRISTUS facility in Henderson, joining the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic family medicine clinic on Zeid Boulevard.

“You can have the best health care in the world, but if people cannot access it, then what good is it,” Hancock said. “Today is a manifestation of expanding the CHRISTUS ministry, having a larger presence in this area, and bringing high-quality healthcare to the people that deserve it.”

The CHRISTUS Emergency Center Henderson will serve walk-in patients, is built for EMS delivery and transport, and will be accessible for CHRISTUS Flight for Life.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Henderson location’s ER Exterior Sign

A more than $14 million investment, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center Henderson will provide nearly 40 health care jobs for the community and will be staffed by board-certified physicians, clinicians, and nurses who specialize in serving the needs of patients with minor illnesses, broken bones, and urgent health conditions, including heart attack and stroke.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Henderson location’s Ribbon Cutting

“This is an outstanding location and we are very thankful to the city of Henderson and Rusk County for their support,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of operations for CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “We are excited to be here in Henderson, we are excited about the future, and we look forward to serving the people of this area with the highest care available.”

The facility in Henderson is the first of four recently announced expansions from CHRISTUS Health in East Texas to open, joining Palestine and Mount Pleasant, which are scheduled to open in late 2025 and summer 2026, respectively.

In January, CHRISTUS Health broke ground on the CHRISTUS Cancer Center in Longview with an estimated fall 2026 opening date.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Henderson ER, EMS, and Facility Staff

Courtesy photos by CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System