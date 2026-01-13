CHRISTUS Health launches oncology clinic in Longview

ETR Staff Report

(LONGVIEW, Texas) – CHRISTUS Health has opened its first oncology clinic in Longview, a key step forward in the continued growth of the health system’s comprehensive cancer program. Located adjacent to the family medicine clinic inside CHRISTUS NorthPark, 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, the new clinic is designed to streamline patient experience while supporting clinical innovation and collaboration.

Structure for the LINAC vaults, where advanced radiation therapy equipment will be housed by Clark Contractors, LLC.

The clinic is staffed by board-certified providers and support staff, excelling in medical hematology and oncology, advanced imaging, and lab services.

“This new clinic reflects the momentum of our cancer program and our long-term vision for oncology services,” said Kurt DeVaney, chief operating officer for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “We are investing in the people, technology, and facilities needed to deliver exceptional cancer care today and well into the future.”

Breaking ground ceremony 2025

With the opening of the oncology clinic, CHRISTUS Health continues to expand its oncology footprint, reinforcing its commitment to advancing cancer care and improving outcomes for the communities it serves.

In December, a new positron emission tomography (PET) scanner was blessed and implemented with the launch of the clinic signifying the latest in program growth. These steps precede the opening of the CHRISTUS Cancer Center, a 35,000-square-foot, full-service facility expected to open in fall 2026.