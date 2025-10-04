DUST KICKED UP, HISTORY MADE

PRCA hits Tyler like a thunderclap — boots down, bulls loose, and East Texas never looked back

Story and photos By Paula Jimenez/www.infinitieplusmag.com

The East Texas State Fair (ETSF) recently marked a significant milestone by hosting its first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) -sanctioned rodeo. The event was presented by Cavender’s and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, co-hosted by the Lindale Chamber of Commerce and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and dubbed “Roundup Day.” Elected officials and their representatives attended the ribbon-cutting.

Cody Rosenbalm, President/CEO of the East Texas State Fair

For over 113 years, the ETSF has been an annual community tradition, and this year’s rodeo pushed the celebratory envelope further. For example, the ribbon cutting brought together students, families, elected officials, and the East Texas community, marking the opening of the Herd Arena and the start of the Fair at the Rose City. The inaugural rodeo took place from September 19 to 21, 2025, with sold-out events every night. It drew enthusiastic crowds to the newly opened Herd Arena, where 2,500 fans cheered each night, creating an electric atmosphere filled with community spirit.

City of Tyler, Texas, Mayor Don Warren making remarks during the East Texas State Fair’s

first PRO- sanction rodeo’s ribbon cutting

The rodeo featured a line-up of over 300 competitors, including seasoned steer wrestler Slate Wiseman from Kilgore, who showcased the dedication of countless hours spent in the arena. Spectators witnessed top bull riders, high-speed team roping, barrel racing, and the little buckaroos competing in the Mutton Bustin’ event.

Further, ETSF Rodeo gave away $45,000 in prize money, bringing top athletes from across the country. ETSF Chairman Michael Stoltz says the winnings counted towards qualifiers at a national level.

East Texas State Fair’s first PRO-sanctioned rodeo’s ribbon cutting (Courtesy photo)

It is important to note; the City of Tyler and Smith County have been supportive of the rodeo’s creation. At the rodeo announcement, Tyler’s Mayor, Don Warren, humorously remarked that he would ride bareback if Cody Rosenbalm, the president of the East Texas State Fair, really wanted him to.

All jokes aside, the ETSF economic impact is substantial. In a 2012 study, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin reported that the fair generated $12 million for the local economy. This year, he anticipates that figure could go up between $15 and $20 million. The presenting sponsor, Cavender’s, expressed their commitment to East Texas.

Melvin Salazar, Lawrence Jagneaux, Jacqueline Cavender, Clay Cavender

“Having been part of the East Texas State Fair leadership for years, it’s exciting to see the expansion of rodeo to the event,” said Joe Cavender, President of Cavender’s and Honorary Lifetime Director of East Texas State Fair.

“We are excited to be the title sponsor of the rodeo. We look forward to outfitting East Texans with new boots, jeans, and hats this fall,” said Jennifer Green, Cavender’s PR Manager.

Kornpop McCullough, Constable Josh Joplin Smith County Precinct 4,

J. Scott Herod, Commissioner Pct. 3 Smith County, and Gus Cantarero (Courtesy photo)

The partnership with the PRCA added another layer of dedication. PRCA Chief Marketing Officer Paul Woody was elated about this new collaboration. Woody said, “Rodeo is about community, and the PRCA is always proud when a new rodeo chooses to be a PRORODEO. Our athletes and contract personnel are the best in the business, and we know the East Texas State Fair will be a fantastic partner for years to come.” Moreover, to enhance the layers of partnerships, the ETSF has teamed up with the award-winning stock contractor, Pickett Pro Rodeo.

For such a gargantuan event, volunteers are the bedrock of their success.

“I think the pillars like David and the volunteers really did a great job and continue to support the community,” Clay Cavendar remarked at the ribbon cutting. “Tyler is a special place, and I’d like to say that this should be an annual event and tradition that people want to come to. Everybody knows it just doesn’t happen without great volunteers with big hearts for the community, so thank you all and let’s rodeo.”

Looking ahead, the Tyler Independent School District and the ETSF plan to continue their partnership by creating opportunities for students to engage with rodeo culture and agricultural education. This collaboration is hopeful for future generations to cherish and understand the vital role agriculture plays in East Texas.

Mayor for the City of Lindale, Texas, Gavin Rasco, Mayor for the City of Hideaway, Texas, Chet Thomas,

State Representative HD6, Daniel Alders

Congratulations to the inaugural East Texas State Fair Rodeo Champions:

● Bareback Riding – Payton Lackey

● Steer Wrestling – Laramie Warren

● Team Roping – Walker Smith and Will Smith

● Saddle Bronc Riding (Tie) – Roper Kiesner and Caleb Miller

● Tie-Down Roping – Mason Stueve

● Breakaway Roping (Tie) – Madison Outhier, Jill Tanner & Shayla Smith

● Barrel Racing – Emily Askew

● Bull Riding – Trevor Reiste

