 Kilgore College announces president finalists

ETR Staff Report

“The Kilgore College Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that we have selected two finalists for the president of Kilgore College,” said Josh Edmonson, KC Board president. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the Presidential Search Committee for their exceptional insight, work and effort.”

The Kilgore College president finalists (in alphabetical order):

Staci Martin, Ed.D. is the Interim President of Kilgore College, TX. Dr. Martin previously served as Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness & Excellence for Kilgore College, TX. Dr. Martin earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education degree from Texas Tech University; a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies degree from Texas A&M University-Texarkana; and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies degree from Texas A&M University-College Station.

Tracee Watts, Ed.D. is the Senior Vice President of Student Success and Advancement for Brazosport College, TX. Dr. Watts previously served as the Vice President for College Advancement and Enrollment at Brazosport College, TX. Dr. Watts earned a Doctor of Education degree from Kansas State University; a Master of Organizational Leadership degree from Evangel University; and a Bachelor of Science degree from Evangel University.

CANDIDATE FORUMS:

Candidate forums will take place on April 15-16 on the Kilgore campus.

Forums will be made accessible to everyone — including all faculty, administrators, staff, students and the general public. Specific details, including times and locations of the forums, will be shared online and on social media at a later date.