Kilgore Street Sidewalk Project Completed: $923,000 Revitalization Enhances Downtown Accessibility and Aesthetics

The City of Kilgore, Texas, has officially completed the Kilgore Street sidewalk project, funded in part through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for downtown revitalization. Total construction costs were $782,830.38, with approximately $140,000 in engineering expenses, bringing the overall project cost to roughly $923,000. This project served as Phase 4 of the Downtown Sidewalk initiative, which began with Phase 1 in 2008.

The grant funding allowed the City to upgrade the sidewalks, improve ADA accessibility, extend light poles, and install bistro lighting to maintain consistency with the rest of downtown. As a reminder, grant funds can only be used for the specific purposes outlined in the award, and in this case were restricted to sidewalk and accessibility improvements.

The City extends its appreciation to the Public Works Department for their coordination and oversight throughout the project. Their efforts helped ensure the improvements were completed to a high standard and aligned with the long-term vision for the downtown corridor.

With the seasonal decorations now in place, the area in front of our historic theaters and the Old Post Office reflects a cohesive and welcoming streetscape, reinforcing the continued progress of our downtown revitalization efforts.

Courtesy photos City of Kilgore, Texas