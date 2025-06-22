GOD’S WORD: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” – Acts 1:8

By Glenn Miller

I was scrolling through the Internet the other day when one of these pop-up ads featured these little plastic molded figurines of Jesus, about 1-inch in height. It depicted Jesus in a white robe with a sash in various colors that read “JESUS LOVES (hearts) YOU!” They were fairly inexpensive so I bought 100 of them with plans to distribute them inconspicuously in random place; that it might just remind someone who sees it that Jesus loves them; perhaps the exact thing they need to hear that day.

So the little Jesuses came, and I divided them up between all our cars ready to “share a little Jesus” as the Spirit moved me. My first stop was the gym where I placed Little Jesuses on the treadmill, the leg press and on top of a urinal in the men’s restroom. After my workout, I drove through Starbucks to get coffee and decided I’d leave Little Jesus on the counter of the drive-through where customers will notice as they wait to approach the window. But then that’s when the devil started in on me:

DEVIL: “You know, they have cameras here at Starbucks and can get your license plate. If a customer who is a non-Christian becomes offended, they could sue you for defamation of property. Or worse, being Starbucks, they could take away your Starbucks card and ban you for life!”

So what I did, I’m ashamed to say, I picked up the Little Jesus. I felt that I had failed Him as the scripture, “I am not ashamed of the gospel” kept ringing through my head. I even confessed to my brothers during that morning’s Bible Study. I thought of my friend Louis, who travels all over the world carrying the cross and having conversations to numerous people, having led hundreds of young people on college campuses and elsewhere to Jesus’ salvation.

I was determined that through the power of the Holy Spirit, I was emboldened to return to Starbucks and leave Little Jesus! Thousands have risked and given their lives to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The least I could do is share a plastic Little Jesus!

“For God has not given us [Glenn] a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” – 2 Timothy 1:7