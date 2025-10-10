Longview, Texas
10 October 2025
 MANDATORY WATER RESTRICTIONS 
Business Community News

ETR Team
Oct 10, 2025

Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant Temporarily Offline

Tyler Water Utilities crews are repairing damage at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant after flooding caused several critical equipment failures.

Until repairs are complete, all of Tyler’s water is being supplied by the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant. That plant can meet normal demand, but with one plant offline, the system is more vulnerable.

To help protect citywide water pressure, TWU has activated Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency and Emergency Demand Management Plan, which calls for a 10% reduction in daily water use.

Follow the Watering Schedule

To reduce demand, outdoor watering is limited to two days per week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. 

  • Even-numbered addresses: Sundays and Thursdays
  • Odd-numbered addresses: Saturdays and Wednesdays

Courtesy photos by the City of Tyler, Texas

