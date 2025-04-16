Smith County Auditor Sworn into Office

Karin Smith was sworn in to office Monday morning as Smith County auditor.

Employees of the Smith County Auditor’s Office and Smith County judges looked on as 7th District Kerry Russell administered the oath of office to Mrs. Smith on April 14.

Mrs. Smith has more than 20 years of experience with government finance and comes to Smith County after serving as Burnet County auditor for six years. She served as auditor for Anderson County for eight years prior to that.

The position of county auditor serves as the chief financial officer and is charged with general oversight of the financial operations of the county. She is hired by and works for the State District Judges in Smith County.

Mrs. Smith also worked for Henderson County for 12 years, as first assistant auditor and as county treasurer and chief investment officer. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Texas A&M Commerce.

After Judge Russell swore Mrs. Smith into office, he administered the oath of office to her nine staff members.

Mrs. Smith takes the place of Ann Wilson, who retired April 11, after serving as Smith County auditor for 25 years.