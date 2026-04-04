Smith County Fire Marshal receives donation from Tyler fire family 

ETR Staff Report

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office received a new Firepup costume to help engage and educate children about fire safety. And we’d like to give a huge thank you to Prosperity Bank and the Kim Hawkins family for making it possible.

“Firepup is a proactive way to generate interest about fire prevention and fire safety. We plan to use it during National Fire Prevention Week in October, and at the Fire Prevention Poster Contest Award Ceremony.” Chad Hogue, Smith County Fire Marshal

Last year, Prosperity Bank donated $500 towards the cost, leaving $2,895 still needed to purchase the educational and fun mascot-like costume.

(front row, from left) Prosperity Bank employees Zowie Hall-Benell, Allison Ryan, Susanna Arroyo, Aracely Guijarro, Tiffany Hawkins-Baxter, pose for a picture with (back row, from left) Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore, and Deputy Fire Marshals Caitlin Roberson and Andrew Rapp.

When Tiffany Hawkins Baxter, who serves as banking center president for Prosperity Bank, told her mother Tressa Hawkins that more funds were needed, they decided they wanted to donate the rest in honor of their many family members who served in the fire community.

“Receiving this donation allows the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office to purchase a Firepup costume that creates a fun and memorable experience for school-age children when learning about fire safety,” Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. “Firepup is a proactive way to generate interest about fire prevention and fire safety. We plan to use it during National Fire Prevention Week in October, and at the Fire Prevention Poster Contest Award Ceremony. Having the Firepup costume will also allow the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office to promote fire prevention and fire safety year-round.”

Tressa Hawkins works for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as an administrative assistant. Her late husband, Kim Hawkins, worked for many years as head of the Sheriff’s Office jail maintenance.

Fire Marshal’s Office with Hawkins Family: (from left)

Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore, Sans Hawkins, Linda Hawkins, Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth dressed in the Firepup costume, Tiffany Hawkins-Baxter, Tressa Hawkins, and Deputy Fire Marshals Caitlin Roberson and Andrew Rapp pose for a picture outside of Prosperity Bank in Tyler.

Mrs. Hawkins said the family has contributed more than 100 years to the City of Tyler Fire Department.

Kim Hawkins’ father, the late Russell Hawkins, as well as his two late brothers, Jack and Leon, served the Tyler Fire Department for many years. Their nephew, Terry Hawkins, continues to serve.

Jack Hawkins retired as Tyler Fire Marshal after 33 years with the City of Tyler Fire Department.

“Jack was a fireman for life,” Mrs. Hawkins said. “He was 87 years old when he stated to his niece that he worked out all the time because he wanted to be ready for firemen duty, if called!”

Russell Hawkins served as City of Tyler fire inspector, assistant fire marshal, was a member of the National Fire Protection Association, and retired after 50 years as chief building inspector, as well as serving as acting city manager.

Leon Hawkins was a truck mechanic for the fire department and retired after 37 years.

Terry Hawkins is continuing the family tradition of the Hawkins men as a fireman driver/engineer for the City of Tyler for the last 33 years.

“This family has been an important part of my life in the fire service, and I am excited about this,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, who previously served as Tyler Fire Chief, said. “The Hawkins family is the epitome of service, and we thank you so much.”

Fire departments from across the nation can purchase the Firepup costume, formerly referred to as Sparky the Fire Dog, to use when educating children.

Courtesy photos Smith County