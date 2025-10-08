Smith County Receives Round Up Day Award from the East Texas State Fair, Learns of its Economic Impact

“We wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the support we receive from Smith County … We couldn’t do what we do without your help.” David Dial, co-chair of the East Texas State Fair’s Rodeo Committee

Smith County received the first-ever Round Up Day Award from the East Texas State Fair and its Inaugural Rodeo.

David Dial, co-chair of the East Texas State Fair’s Rodeo Committee, presented the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, October 7, with a custom belt buckle for winning the Round Up Day – Best Business Participant Award.

Smith County Receives Round Up Day Award from the East Texas State Fair

“I think it’s only fitting that we are here today celebrating another successful East Texas State Fair and our Inaugural Rodeo,” Dial said. “We wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the support we receive from Smith County … We couldn’t do what we do without your help.”

“I think it’s only fitting that Smith County stepped up and really got behind our first inaugural Round Up Day, which encourages businesses and participants to dress up in western wear, and celebrating our agricultural heritage, that we present this award to Smith County and its officials for their dedication. We greatly appreciate you guys,” Dial said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Buckle

Michael Stoltz, chairman of the East Texas State Fair Board, gave the Commissioners Court an estimated economic impact the nearly two-week event had on the area.

For the second year at its new location, The Park of East Texas, the fair saw more than 104,000 people in attendance, making an estimated $28.8 million economic impact on Smith County.

He said $995,000 in sales tax revenue was generated, 88 percent of the food and restaurant vendors at the fair were East Texas businesses, and 550 hotel room nights were generated.

The Livestock Show, held in Athens this year, saw more than 2,700 participants and a 29 percent increase in contestant entries.

Its first-ever professional rodeo was sold out all three nights, for a total attendance of 7,500 people, and was broadcast live nationally on the Cowboy Channel. He said more than 400 athletes competed in the rodeo, for a purse of more than $40,000.

Smith County Round Up Day

Courtesy photos by Smith County, Texas