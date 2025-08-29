STAAR IS OUT

Senate Greenlights Overhaul of Texas School Testing

ETR Staff Report



Three shorter exams to replace STAAR by 2027, reshaping instruction and reducing student stress



A New Era for Texas Classrooms

In a landmark vote Wednesday night, the Texas Senate approved sweeping changes to the way public school students are tested—officially setting the stage to replace the STAAR exams with a series of shorter assessments designed to better reflect student progress and ease classroom pressure.



The change is part of House Bill 8, authored by Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Killeen) and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), a longtime advocate of accountability reform.



“We’re replacing it with a transformative set of three tests,” Bettencourt said on the Senate floor.

“And that will transform Texas education for decades to come.”

What’s Replacing STAAR?

Starting in the 2027–2028 school year, students will be tested three times a year—once at the start, again mid-year, and finally at the end. Only the final exam will count toward a school’s accountability rating.



 Shorter exams designed to minimize classroom disruption



 Diagnostic tests at beginning and mid-year to guide instruction



 Results within 48 hours for immediate feedback



 Fewer practice exams, ending the “teach to the test” cycle



A pilot rollout is planned for the 2026–2027 school year.



“It freezes education the week before the test,” Bettencourt said of the current STAAR regime. “There’s no instruction.”

A-F Ratings Stay Put

While testing methods are changing, the school rating system introduced in 2017 will remain. Under HB 8, both districts and individual campuses will continue to be graded A through F, a system championed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Patrick credited the model to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, calling it a game-

changing tool for parents.



“Every parent knew how their schools were performing,” said Patrick.

“It’s finally here in full blossom.”