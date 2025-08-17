Longview, Texas
17 August 2025
The faithfulness of God
Gospel Spotlight

ETR Team
Aug 17, 2025

By Sower Ministries

The Psalmist wrote: “Glorious things are said of You!” Psalm 83:7

John Newton once was a slave trader. After becoming a Christian, he became a powerful preacher, a leader in the fight against slavery and a famous hymn writer. One of his hymns contains the Glorious Things! “He whose Word cannot be broken” reminds us of the faithfulness of God – a centerpiece of the Psalms. In psalm after psalm, we hear the echo of God’s faithfulness giving strength, hope and encouragement to the children of Israel.

Though they often abandoned God and at times paid a dear price for forsaking Him, He was there each time they called on Him and immediately answered their cry. “Well supply thy sons and daughters, and all fear of want remove.” There never was a time in their history that God did not feed them, go before them or watch over them.

When they looked to Him for forgiveness, and repented of their sinful ways, His mercy met them at their point of need and His blessings followed. He was with them to meet their needs, remove their fear and grant them the desires of their heart.

“Grace which, like the Lord, the Giver, Never fails from age to age.” If there ever was a time in the history of our nation that we needed to be reminded that God’s grace would “never fail” it is now. Everywhere we look, we see a need for His love, mercy, grace, salvation and our nation’s restoration.

It is not His glory that has vanished – it is our unwillingness to share His grace with others.Visit them at: SowerMinistries.org

