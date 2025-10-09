The Women’s Center of East Texas Hosts 3rd Annual “Too Close To Home” Conference on October 14

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so we feel the timing is perfect..We had over 450 attendees last year..Our goal is to offer a full day of learning and empowerment for all.” Hollie Bruce, CEO of The Women’s Center of East Texas Story by Paula Jimenez

Longview, TX – The Women’s Center of East Texas is pleased to announce the 3rd annual Too Close To Home: Uniting Against Violence conference, scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Hollie Bruce

This free community event is organized in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month , in collaboration with several local organizations, including The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, Greater Longview United Way, Buckner Children & Family Services, Rotary Club of Longview, and Zonta Club of Longview.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month , so we feel the timing is perfect,” said Hollie Bruce, CEO of The Women’s Center. “We had over 450 attendees last year and expect even greater turnout this year. Whether we’ve experienced domestic or sexual violence ourselves or know someone who has, we recognize how deeply these forms of abuse affect our entire community. Our goal is to offer a full day of learning and empowerment for all. Thanks to our sponsors, no one is excluded due to registration costs.”

“Too Close To Home Conference”, 2024

The conference will feature nationally renowned speakers, insightful keynote presentations, and valuable breakout sessions. Attendees can enjoy coffee and a continental breakfast during the 8:00–9:00 AM check-in and networking hour, with lunch available for purchase from local food trucks.

Additionally, continuing education units (CEUs) will be offered for professionals in fields such as mental health, social work, education, law enforcement, first response, and legal services.

Gregg County District Attorney’s office and the community are wearing purple in a show of support to end domestic abuse

The invitation is open to everyone to be part of this vital initiative in the community. Mark your calendars for October 14, and unite against violence and work towards a safer future for all.

Texas State Senator Tan Parker, Jenna Quinn “Jenna’s Law”, and Hollie Bruce

Founded in 1978, The Women’s Center of East Texas serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking across Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk, and Upshur counties. In the past year alone, the Center provided face-to-face services to 1,293 adults and 201 children affected by domestic violence. According to the Texas Advocacy Project, 1 in 3 Texans will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.

The Longview Police Department attending the “Too Close To Home Conference”, 2024

A 24/7 crisis hotline is available at 1-800-441-5555 to support survivors.

To register or learn more about the conference, visit www.tooclosetohomeetx.com

Courtesy photos by The Women’s Center of East Texas