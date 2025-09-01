Tyler ISD Inducts former Lion Kendall Hunter into Athletic Hall of Fame

The Tyler ISD Athletic Department is proud to announce its second inductee into the 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame. Mr. Kendall Hunter was recognized during halftime of the Tyler High vs. Marshall football game on August 29 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium for his outstanding high school and collegiate football career.



Hunter, a 2007 graduate of John Tyler High School (JT), was an all-district football player for the Lions, and eventually broke the school’s all-time rushing record, which was previously held by Earl Campbell. His successes in a Lion uniform earned him a football scholarship to Oklahoma State University (OSU), and then a five-year career in the National Football League.



Hunter burst onto the scene quickly in his JT career, running for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore in 2004, earning district newcomer of the year accolades. By his senior season, Hunter was the most feared threat on a Lions team that was back on their winning way. Despite an ankle injury near the end of his high school career, Hunter ran for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season in 2006, breaking Campbell’s record.



Hunter made an instant impact as a freshman with the OSU Cowboys in 2007, totaling more than 800 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, while leading the team with a 6.5 yards-per-carry mark, and helping OSU defeat Indiana for a bowl victory. However, that would be just an appetizer to his 2008 season, where Hunter led the Big 12 Conference with 1,555 rushing yards, as well as adding 16 touchdowns on the ground.

He was named an All-America by the Football Writers Association of America, the first selection by a Cowboy running back since 1990. During his senior season in 2010, Hunter amassed 1,548 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, which led to him being named First Team All-American and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best collegiate running back.



The San Francisco 49ers selected Hunter with their fourth-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft (115th selection). He saw playing time throughout his rookie season, totaling 112 carries for 473 yards and two touchdowns. He was back-up to legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore for most of his tenure in San Francisco. In 2012, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, one of the highest marks in the NFL. Following an injury, he spent two more seasons with the 49ers and then finished his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2015.



To be considered for the Athletic Hall of Fame, an athlete, coach, or contributor must be nominated. To nominate someone, visit the Hall of Fame section on the Tyler ISD Athletics website.

