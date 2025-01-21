Tyler Legacy Senior earns spot in prestigious Texas all-state choir

She is among the top 224 high school singers from 5A or 6A schools in the state… without exaggeration, the most elite high school choir in the nation.

Dr. Beth VanOrden – Choir Director

Tyler Legacy Senior Vera Banta – Tyler ISD Courtesy Photo.

Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School senior Vera Banta has achieved the impressive honor of being selected to perform with the Texas All-State Large School Mixed Choir. Vera will showcase her exceptional talent at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention, which will take place February 12-15, 2025, in San Antonio at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Out of approximately 70,000 students who entered the TMEA All-State competitive process, only 1,875 were selected to perform in one of 18 All-State ensembles. Vera’s outstanding achievement places her among the top 2.6% of student musicians in the state.

“She is among the top 224 high school singers from 5A or 6A schools in the state,” choir director Beth VanOrden said. “The Large School Mixed Choir is, without exaggeration, the most elite high school choir in the nation.”

The All-State performances are the pinnacle of achievement for Texas music students, and the Clinic/Convention is the nation’s largest music educators’ gathering. The event features more than 300 workshops and 100 performances and will host more than 30,000 attendees from around the world.

TMEA, established in 1920, is committed to advancing music education across Texas. With more than 20,400 members, the association supports music educators and students through professional development, scholarships, and competitions such as the Texas All-State process.