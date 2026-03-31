Unity in action: City celebrates champions of change 

Story by: JOYCELYNE FADOJUTIMI / Photos by: MICHAEL CAVAZOS PHOTOGRAPHY

On a bright February mid-morning, the doors opened to a room filled not just with people, but with anticipation. The Unity Honors Luncheon, hosted by the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee, had sold out days before. There was a sense that something meaningful was about to unfold.

Education by Design Board of Directors: Jessica Eastin, Catalina Lopez, LaRon Chadwick, Allyson Bailey, Francisco Rojas, and Founder Dr. Joycelyne Fadojutimi accept award, Shawn Hara looks on. Board members not pictured: Dr. Amber Daub, Lynn Maupin, Rebecca Thomas, and

Theodore Beard

At the center of it all, stood the Master of Ceremonies, Shawn Hara, who greeted the crowd not with formality, but with heart. He spoke of why he chooses to live in Longview, why he loves it, and why community matters. His words were personal reflections, the kind that remind you that belonging is built choice by choice, neighbor by neighbor.

Furthermore, City Manager Rolin McPhee, P.E., followed with a warm welcome of his own. He spoke about unity and progress, not as an abstract ideal, but as a daily commitment. He reminded the audience that shared values are the foundation of a strong city, and that growth happens when people choose to stand together rather than apart.

Unity Honors, Shawn Hara and Honoree Dr Evan Dolive (Michael Cavazos Photography) Unity Honors, Shawn Hara and UD Honoree Charles Taylor (Michael Cavazos Photography)

Before the meal began, Murrey Rabenhorst delivered the invocation, offering a moment of stillness.

Then came a voice that carried both youth and power. Jennifer Hernandez, the Eastman Chemical Black History Oratorical Winner from Longview High School. She stepped forward. With poise beyond her years, Hernandez presented her essay magnificently. Her words rang clear and confident, weaving history, resilience, and vision into a message that stirred the hearts of everyone present. In her voice, the future felt bright and determined.

But wait there is more.

The afternoon also shone a spotlight on service. The Special Recognition Award was presented to Education by Design, a nonprofit organization devoted to tutoring and mentoring underserved and under-resourced elementary students. Their mission remains academic excellence paired with enrichment, social and emotional resilience; stood as living proof that unity begins with investing in the next generation.

City Manager Rolin McPhee, speaks at

2026 Unity and Diversity Awards Luncheon

(Michael Cavazos Photography) Jennifer Hernandez, Eastman Chemical

Black History Oratorical Winner from

Longview High School at the podium

(Michael Cavazos Photography)

And then came the moment many had been waiting for: the presentation of the Unity Honors Lifetime Achievement Awards. This honor is reserved for those whose lives have become bridges, leaders who have dedicated themselves to promoting mutual understanding, justice, and community strength.

This distinction was bestowed upon Charles Taylor and Rev. Dr. Evan Dolive. Their names were met with applause that seemed to carry gratitude, admiration, and respect all at once. Their work, woven through years of service and leadership, had helped shape a more inclusive and compassionate Longview.

As the luncheon drew to a close, it was clear this was more than an event. It was a celebration of shared purpose and a reminder that unity is not accidental, it is intentional.