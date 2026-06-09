UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy Class of 2026 Achieves 100% Residency Match Rate

ETR Staff Report

TYLER, Texas (June 8, 2026) – The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Class of 2026 achieved a 100% residency match rate. Pharmacy residency programs provide rigorous, post-graduate clinical training designed to develop expert practitioners. Completing a residency is often a prerequisite for specialized roles in hospital systems, healthcare leadership and academia, as well as high-stakes fields like oncology, infectious diseases and critical care.

“We are tremendously proud of our Class of 2026 for achieving a 100% residency match rate,” said Dr. Pamella Ochoa, Fisch College of Pharmacy dean. “Securing a residency is an important milestone for graduates pursuing advanced training in direct patient care and clinical research. This achievement reflects the preparation and commitment of our students, as well as the dedication of the faculty and preceptors who support their success.”

SaMoan Brown, Class of 2026 Graduate

To remain competitive on a national level, students must demonstrate exceptional academic standing and undergo an intensive interview process. These evaluations often span several hours and require students to present complex clinical case studies and formal research to panels of experienced healthcare providers.

“The professors at the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy were highly supportive and played a major role in preparing me for residency through strong clinical training, mentorship and guidance,” said SaMoan Brown, a graduate of the cohort. “Driven by determination and a commitment to pursuing residency since my first year in pharmacy school, I took an intentional approach to developing the experiences and skills needed to prepare for this path. I am grateful for the support and opportunities the school provided and look forward to continuing my growth as a pharmacist through residency training.”