UT Tyler Names Barbara Haas New Provost

“My goal is to support our faculty with an emphasis on teaching excellence so that we continue to deliver an exceptional educational experience for our students.” Dr. Barbara Haas, Provost at The University of Texas at Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler has named Dr. Barbara Haas its new provost, who is the university’s chief academic officer. She has served as interim provost since June.



“Dr. Haas is a longtime member of the UT Tyler faculty and most recently served as dean of the School of Nursing,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD. “Throughout the numerous leadership roles she has held in the School of Nursing, her focus has always been the success of the students and the health and well-being of our region. She is a visionary leader, continually innovating how we train future caregivers while responding thoughtfully and proactively to the evolving needs of the community.”



Haas succeeds Dr. Amir Mirmiran who recently transitioned to a new role as the Dean of the Graduate School and Chief Research Officer.

Dr. Barbara Haas



Through her leadership as dean, the School of Nursing has experienced growth in every aspect, making it the third-largest in the state. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the School of Nursing boasts excellent student outcomes, faculty scholarship, and impact across East Texas.



“I’m grateful and deeply honored to serve as Provost,” Haas said. “I’m excited about the important

work ahead of us. My goal is to support our faculty with an emphasis on teaching excellence so that

we continue to deliver an exceptional educational experience for our students.”

Dr. Amir Mirmiran



Haas earned her PhD in nursing from The University of Texas at Austin, a master’s in nursing from

Marquette University, and a bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. A

member of the UT Tyler nursing faculty since 1992, Haas has served in multiple leadership roles at

the university. Prior to her time in academia, she served as a staff nurse and research RN. Haas has

published numerous articles and publications, and she has been awarded multiple grants, including

most recently, a $2.18 million grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to grow,

educate and retain university professional nursing faculty and students.

Courtesy photo by The University of Texas at Tyler