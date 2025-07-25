𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐈𝐒𝐃 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

In keeping with its growing expectations and demands for success from its educators and their students, the Longview Independent School District (LISD) has increased compensation for its teachers and staff. The previously approved raise increases sets the new minimum pay for teachers at $55,000. In addition, the LISD Board of Trustees has given the green light to a newer pay plan for the 2025-2026 school year.

Hourly staff with pocket a 3% increase, and administration professionals will take home a 2% raise. Librarians and registered nurses will receive a $1500 boost. It is important to note, this is a $714,259.46 investment in LISD staff. There is more.

In June, the LISD embraced the new tiered, experience-based pay structure:

*$1500 raise for new teachers.

*$1535 raise for second-year teachers.

*$2500 raise for teachers with 3-4 years’ experience.

*$5000 raise for teachers with 5+ years’ experience.

Additionally, $1000 supplemental stipends will be paid to teachers with master’s degrees, and $1500 for those with doctorates. The highest-paid teachers will now be making upwards of $100,000. LISD Chief of Human Resources Officer Shalona McCray outlined the anticipated positive results of this increased compensation.

“We are excited to go into the year able to give everyone a raise,” she said. “These targeted increases, layered on across all roles, reflect our commitment to fairness and to honoring the work happening in classrooms, libraries, nurses’ offices and every support role.”

Furthermore, the board’s decision helps make Longview ISD a more appealing workplace and directly supports student success by retaining experienced, qualified teachers to ensure consistent, high-quality education.

Moreover, this pay hike supports Longview ISD’s goal of staying competitive in attracting top talent by prioritizing staff appreciation, ultimately fostering a positive learning environment for all students.

Courtesy photo by Longview Independent School District