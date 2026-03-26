Academic Leadership Profile: Ms. Judy Carpenter 

Story by: JOYCELYNE FADOJUTIMI

Ms. Judy Carpenter brings 17 years of educational experience to her work at Bramlette STEAM Academy, having served as a Teacher, Instructional Coach, Reading Specialist, and Administrator. She holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, combining strategic leadership with deep instructional expertise.

Academic Vision: Ms. Carpenter believes that schools thrive when systems are strong, expectations are clear, and relationships are built on trust. Her academic vision centers on people, precision, and purpose. Rather than focusing on programs alone, she prioritizes building the capacity of teachers, creating aligned systems, and ensuring that every instructional decision leads to measurable student growth.

Ms. Judy Carpenter

Curriculum and Instructional Priorities: She champions a high-quality, coherent curriculum that ensures equity and consistency across classrooms. However, curriculum is only effective when teachers bring it to life through intentional planning, scaffolding, and differentiation.

Currently, the most urgent instructional priorities at Bramlette STEAM Academy include:

Strengthening early literacy in grades 1–3

Deepening conceptual math understanding in grades 3–5

Tightening Tier 1 instruction with clear non-negotiables

Protecting data-driven intervention systems

The goal is to ensure that every student experiences accelerated, high-quality learning every day.

Teacher Support and Instructional Leadership: As Academic Dean, Ms. Carpenter’s primary responsibility is ensuring every classroom delivers standards-aligned, high-impact instruction. She views instructional leadership not as compliance or supervision, but as fostering clarity, capacity, and consistency. Through coaching, modeling, data conversations, and collaborative planning, she works to strengthen teacher effectiveness and student outcomes.

Assessment and Data Systems: Student progress is monitored through multiple measures beyond standardized testing, including:

Ongoing formative assessments

TEKS-aligned common assessments

Progress monitoring tools

Structured data cycles

These systems allow staff to make timely instructional adjustments and provide targeted support.

Intervention and Student Support: Students who are struggling are supported through a structured MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) framework. This includes strong Tier 1 core instruction, protected intervention time, targeted small groups, and ongoing progress monitoring to ensure growth.

Diverse learners, including students with IEPs and language needs—receive support through intentional differentiation, collaboration with SPED and ESL teams, embedded accommodations, and data-driven small group instruction.

In addition to academics, Ms. Carpenter prioritizes social-emotional learning, believing structured classrooms, positive relationships, consistent routines, and high expectations build both confidence and achievement.

Collaboration and School Culture: Ms. Carpenter collaborates closely with the principal, counselor, and support staff to align academic goals, analyze student data, coordinate interventions, and ensure that instructional decisions and student services work cohesively. This teamwork supports both academic achievement and student well-being.

Challenges and Leadership Strength: The school’s biggest academic challenges include closing early literacy gaps, strengthening conceptual math understanding, and ensuring consistent Tier 1 instruction across classrooms. Ms. Carpenter believes a successful academic dean brings instructional expertise, strong coaching skills, data-driven decision-making, clear communication, and the ability to balance urgency with trust.

Why Bramlette? Ms. Carpenter enjoys working at Bramlette because students deserve strong systems and high expectations. She values the opportunity to protect instructional time, build clarity for teachers, and help both educators and students grow despite challenges. Her leadership reflects a clear commitment: when systems are strong and people are supported, student success follows.