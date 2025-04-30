Longview, Texas
30 April 2025
Bail Reform: Sophie’s Story

ETR Team
Apr 30, 2025

Governor Abbott’s #1 priority is to keep Texans SAFE – that’s why he started this legislative session declaring bail reform one of his Emergency Items outlined in his State of the State Address.

Texas must pass bail reform to put an end to easy bail policies that let dangerous criminals back on our streets.

Sophia Strother Lewis was raped and tortured by an illegal immigrant convicted of money laundering. It’s time to DENY bail to those charged with violent crimes and protect our communities so that tragedies like Sophia’s never happen again.

Watch the video to hear Sophie’s story!

