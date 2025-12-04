Christmas Parade Postponed

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Longview Christmas Parade will be postponed to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 9.

It is never an easy decision to postpone an event like a parade, which involves so many people. Unfortunately, the current weather forecast for this Thursday includes a strong likelihood of rain in the afternoon as well as the possibility of some showers and gusty winds into the evening, which could negatively impact parade preparation, staging, and performance.

In the interest of parade participants and attendees, we’ve decided to move the parade to the planned rain-out date of Tuesday, December 9. We understand the postponement could be an inconvenience for some participants, but we are looking forward to a beautiful parade on Tuesday.