CHRISTUS Health announces new emergency room opening in Longview

ETR Staff Report

“Emergency situations demand immediate access to high-quality care.” Todd Hancock, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System

(LONGVIEW, Texas) – CHRISTUS Health announced today that a new, full-service emergency room will open August 5, bringing expanded access to fast, effective emergency care for Longview and the surrounding East Texas region.

Located at 2101 West Loop 281, the new emergency room represents an investment of more than $6.5 million in reliable emergency medical services, transforming an existing urgent care location into an integrated 8,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art emergency facility designed to deliver hospital-level care when it matters most.

The emergency room will include seven exam rooms, three triage spaces, CT imaging, X-ray services and dedicated clinical support areas, allowing patients to be evaluated, diagnosed and treated quickly during serious or life-threatening emergencies.

“Emergency situations demand immediate access to high-quality care,” said Todd Hancock, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “This significant investment reflects our commitment to ensuring patients in Longview receive emergency care quickly, efficiently and close to home when every second counts.”

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the new emergency room is designed to handle a wide range of urgent medical needs, including traumatic injuries, chest pain, stroke symptoms and other critical conditions requiring rapid intervention.

Additionally, there will be an on-site walk-in primary care clinic open Monday through Friday with additional hours on Saturdays.

“This project is more than a building,” Hancock said. “It’s about strengthening emergency care in this community and making sure lifesaving services are available when patients need them most.”

The new facility represents the latest investment from CHRISTUS Health in the Northeast Texas region. In February, a new emergency room and micro-hospital were opened in Palestine along with an emergency care center and multi-specialty clinic in Mount Pleasant. In addition, the CHRISTUS Cancer Center, a 35,000-square-foot, full-service facility, is expected to open fall 2026 in Longview.