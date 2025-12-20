CHRISTUS Health breaks ground on multi-specialty facility in Jacksonville

“As our region continues to grow, so does the responsibility to ensure equitable access to care.” Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations for CHRISTUS Health in Northeast Texas and North Louisiana.

(JACKSONVILLE, Texas) – Community leaders, health care professionals and local officials gathered today to celebrate the groundbreaking of CHRISTUS Health’s new state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville that will significantly expand access to specialty medical services across the region, particularly for patients in surrounding rural communities.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will house interventional pain management, pain management, orthopedic, and vascular services under one roof. Once complete, the center will feature 24 exam rooms, six recovery suites, four procedure rooms, and full-service imaging, creating a streamlined, patient-centered environment for both outpatient and procedural care.

CHRISTUS Jacksonville Groundbreaking

The new facility represents a major expansion of services for CHRISTUS Health and responds directly to the growing demand for specialty care in Jacksonville, Cherokee County, and neighboring rural areas.

“This groundbreaking is about more than bricks and mortar. It is a significant milestone in the history of our Jacksonville ministry,” said Barry Lofquist, administrator of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Jacksonville. “By expanding our footprint, we’re strengthening access to critical services like pain management, orthopedics, and vascular care, while also supporting the health needs of rural communities that rely on our system.”

CHRISTUS Jacksonville Rendering

A key feature of the new facility is a seamless integration into the hospital system’s broader network of care. The center will operate on the same electronic medical record (EMR) platform as the rest of the system, allowing physicians, specialists, and care teams to access patient records in real time. This connectivity supports better care coordination, reduces duplication of services, and enhances patient safety and outcomes.

Hospital leaders emphasized that the new center aligns with the system’s long-term strategy to expand specialty care closer to home, particularly for underserved and rural populations.

CHRISTUS Jacksonville Groundbreaking

“This is one of the most important days of my career,” said Dr. Peter Sirianni, a pain medicine specialist who will practice at the new facility. “I have been here for a long time, and this is an emotional day for me, but in a good way. Patients come not just from East Texas, but from all over, and this facility represents our commitment to making sure they get the absolute best care possible.”

The groundbreaking marks the latest CHRISTUS Health initiative in Northeast Texas. New facilities in Palestine and Mount Pleasant will open in early 2026, followed by the CHRISTUS Cancer Center in Longview in fall 2026.

“As our region continues to grow, so does the responsibility to ensure equitable access to care,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations for CHRISTUS Health in Northeast Texas and North Louisiana. “This facility is a critical step in fulfilling that mission and reinforcing Jacksonville’s role as a hub for advanced medical services.”

Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks with Tyler-Based HGR serving as the general contractor.

Courtesy photos CHRISTUS Health