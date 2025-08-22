CHRISTUS Health recognizes Breastfeeding Awareness Month and benefits of breastfeeding 

(TYLER, Texas) – In recognition of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, CHRISTUS Health is urging awareness of the wide-ranging benefits of breastfeeding, both for infants and mothers, highlighting its vital role in supporting both development and maternal health.

Breast milk is uniquely tailored to meet a baby’s nutritional needs and contains antibodies that help infants fight off viruses and bacteria, reducing the risk of infections, diarrhea, respiratory illness, and even sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

“A lot of folks think breastfeeding is just for the baby, but it really is beneficial for both baby and mother.” Caroline Pillsbury, a registered nurse and lactation consultant at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital

“Infants who breastfeed are drastically impacted positively in building their immune system,” said Caroline Pillsbury, a registered nurse and lactation consultant at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital. “It starts the child off with a good foundation and promotes their ability to fight off any potential illnesses as they grow.”

The benefits don’t stop with babies. Breastfeeding helps mothers recover after childbirth, promotes bonding and reduces the risk of hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis and certain autoimmune diseases.

Other benefits include a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancers, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“A lot of folks think breastfeeding is just for the baby, but it really is beneficial for both baby and mother,” Pillsbury said. “It is a natural way for each to offer physical and emotional benefits to one another.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months of life and then continue breastfeeding while introducing complimentary foods until the child is 2 years old.

“We know that every mother is going to have different goals when it comes to breastfeeding and we encourage our moms to talk with their doctor to find out what goal is best for them,” Pillsbury said. “But, as we say here in our department, ‘Every drop is amazing.’”

Courtesy photo by: CHRISTUS Health