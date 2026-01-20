CHRISTUS Health Tyler becomes first in country to use portable MRI on pediatric patient

ETR Staff Report

(TYLER, Texas) – In a groundbreaking step for pediatric and neonatal care, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is the first in the country to use the latest version of portable MRI on a pediatric patient in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), expanding access to advanced imaging for critically ill infants.

CTMF Swoop Patient Izekiel Flores

The hospital introduced Swoop portable MRI technology four months ago, initially using it to support adult patients who could benefit from bedside imaging.

“Our focus had primarily been on adult patients, specifically those recovering from strokes in the neuro ICU,” said Katherine Sisemore, director of radiology at CHRISTUS Health in Tyler. “We have been collaborating with our pediatric providers, and this week we were presented the opportunity to take on our first pediatric case.” Pictured: Swoop portable MRI

Three-month-old Iziekel Flores received a complete brain scan on the Swoop V.2, in his room, just feet away from his bassinet, making him the first NICU child in the country to receive such scan with the latest Swoop technology, according to Hyperfine, the makers of Swoop.

His mother, Ana, said that it was comforting that her son’s scan could be done in the room with her by his side.

MRI interior Swoop portable MRI

“I know that MRI machines can be scary and that I would not have been able to be with him,” she said. “Not having to leave the room, being able comfort him and being able to be with him was a relief.”

Inside the patient room, the portable MRI is positioned at the head of the bed, and the patient’s head is gently placed into the imaging receiver.

MRI results are uploaded in real-time to the appropriate staff, accelerating diagnosis and treatment for time-sensitive conditions.

“This has been a great resource for our patients,” Sisemore said. “CHRISTUS is committed to investing in technology that allows us to provide the absolute best care to our patients.”

CHRISTUS Health has also secured a second Swoop system that will be deployed at the soon-to-be-opened emergency hospital in Palestine. The ribbon-cutting and opening of that facility is set for Jan. 29.

Courtesy photos by CHRISTUS Health

