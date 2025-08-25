CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital–Tyler celebration

Longview, Texas
New robotic technology offers fresh hope in the fight against lung cancer.

ETR staff report

In a major milestone for early lung cancer detection, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler has completed its 500th successful procedure using the Intuitive Ion Robotic Bronchoscope. With lung cancer remaining the deadliest cancer in the U.S., accounting for approximately one in five cancer deaths, this new, minimally invasive technology offers a powerful advantage in a region with particularly high rates of the disease.

“With this technology, we are able to be more aggressive and catch things earlier..”

Dr. Michael Hunter, an interventional pulmonologist at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital


The Intuitive Ion platform allows interventional pulmonologists to navigate the intricate airways of the lung to access small, difficult-to-reach nodules. From there, a tiny catheter can collect a precise tissue biopsy. For patients, this means less risk and fewer complications than with traditional procedures.


“With this technology, we are able to be more aggressive and catch things earlier, treat them earlier, and give patients a much better chance at a positive outcome,” said Dr. Michael Hunter, an interventional pulmonologist at the hospital.


For Dr. Amaya Skabelund, also an interventional pulmonologist, this is a game-changer. She notes that the efficiency of the new procedure—with some taking as little as 20 minutes—is a significant departure from older methods. “There used to be a ‘wait and watch’ method to lung cancer,” she said. “Now we see it, and we go get it”.

CTMF Pulmonology Team 500th ION

Courtesy photo by CHRISTUS Health

