City of Tyler to Launch Redesigned Utility Bills for Enhanced Clarity in Early 2026

By Paula Jimenez/www.easttexasreview.com

Ever glance at your City of Tyler utility bill and wonder what exactly “SW Automated Res” meant? If so, you’re not alone.

Many residents shared similar confusion regarding the utility bill’s complex terminology, prompting city officials to reassess the bill’s structure and language. The revamped design is set to debut in early 2026, featuring clearer wording, reduced jargon, and a straightforward breakdown of each fee.

“What Tyler residents commonly call a water bill actually encompasses four utilities: water, wastewater, stormwater (drainage), and trash service,” said Chris Cambra, Water Business Office manager. “So, it’s not surprising that members of our community were confused at seeing ‘SW Automated Res’ as a line item on their bills. It stood for ‘Solid Waste Automated Residential,’ which is your biweekly trash service. Now, it’s simply labeled as trash service.”

The redesigned utility bill aims to enhance user experience through a clearer layout. Charges will be divided by service, allowing customers to see the base rate and usage for each utility at a glance. Additionally, a separate section will outline “other fees and services,” such as late payments and bulky trash pick-up. A QR code will also be included for quick smartphone payments, making the billing process more convenient.

“Each line item on your bill goes to a specific fund that can’t be used for anything else,” said City Manager Ed Broussard. “Our water and solid waste services operate like businesses and do not use property tax dollars. When you pay your utility bill, you are funding the maintenance of the critical infrastructure we all rely on as well as improvements that will keep them viable for you and your family in the future.”

To further assist residents, the back of the bill will feature a glossary of common charges, with additional information available on the City’s website. The redesign effort was born out of public concerns about bill clarity and the accuracy of water meter readings.

In 2024, it was discovered that 12,000 water meters were not correctly registering water usage or communicating with the Water Business Office. While addressing these meter issues, a scheduled rate increase caused further confusion among residents. In response, the City of Tyler organized after-hours, science-fair-style meetings across Council districts, allowing residents to consult with Council members and staff about their bills and provide feedback.

This community input played a crucial role in shaping the final design of the utility bill. “This effort started from the feedback of one person,” Cambra remarked. “They had some great suggestions on how to make the document easier to understand, and we took that feedback to heart. We created a mock-up design and brought it to the public water meetings, where we got more suggestions and feedback until we landed on a final version.”

Looking ahead, Cambra indicated more improvements are coming. His office is assessing technology upgrades that will enhance how customers manage their bills and accounts, both online and in-person. These upgrades are still being finalized, and further information will be shared once complete.

“We are working toward the largest technology upgrade in more than a decade for Tyler customers,” Cambra affirmed. “We have customers of all ages and from all walks of life, and we want them to interact with us in whatever way works best for them—whether that’s online, by phone, or in person—and have a great experience every time.”

Residents eager to preview the redesigned utility bill can visit the City of Tyler’s website.

Courtesy photo City of Tyler, Texas