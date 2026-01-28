Longview, Texas
28 January 2026
City to Host Tree-Mendous Adoption Meeting to Kick Off 5,000-Tree Initiative
Community News Education

City to Host Tree-Mendous Adoption Meeting to Kick Off 5,000-Tree Initiative

ETR Team
Jan 28, 2026

ETR Staff Report

“This grant is a game-changer for our community’s health and resilience.”

Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer City of Longview, Texas

The City of Longview invites residents to a community meeting to learn how they can help transform the local landscape through a major new reforestation effort. The Tree-Mendous Adoption Meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center (100 Grand Blvd.)

The meeting focuses on a $1,181,667 Community Greening Transformation grant recently awarded to the City by the Texas A&M Forest Service. This funding will facilitate the planting and giveaway of 5,000 trees throughout Longview to restore a canopy severely impacted by years of drought and extreme weather.

“This grant is a game-changer for our community’s health and resilience,” said Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer. “By adding 5,000 trees to our neighborhoods, we aren’t just beautifying Longview; we are actively working to lower surface temperatures, improve air quality, and create a more sustainable environment for our children to learn and play in. We want every resident to feel empowered to be a part of this ‘tree-mendous’ transformation.”

Restoring the Canopy

Between 2016 and 2022, Longview lost 2.2% of its tree canopy to heat, wind, and storm events. The new project aims to reverse this trend by:

  • Targeting High-Heat Areas: Planting approximately 4,250 trees in five specific Census Block Groups identified as overburdened by high surface temperatures.
  • Community Giveaways: Partnering with the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Keep Longview Beautiful to distribute 750 free trees to residents for private property planting.
  • Professional Oversight: Hiring a certified arborist to oversee the procurement and long-term care of the new canopy.

Education and Long-Term Care

The initiative includes a robust education component. Residents who adopt trees will receive detailed care instructions, access to training videos, and in-person sessions designed to teach essential tree maintenance practices.

Event Details

  • What: Tree-Mendous Adoption Meeting
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: Maude Cobb Convention Center
  • Cost: Free to the public

Representatives from the City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service will be present to answer questions about the grant and upcoming planting events.

