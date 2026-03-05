CTC Health Science Students Train for Real-World Careers

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Students in the Health Science program at the Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center (CTC) are gaining real-world experience through immersive, hands-on training designed to prepare them for in demand healthcare careers.

“Our Health Science program provides students with meaningful, hands-on experiences that prepare them for real careers in healthcare,” Health Science instructor Maria Olalde said. “Through certifications, simulations, and clinical-style learning, our students gain the skills and confidence needed to succeed beyond the classroom.”

A highlight of the program is HAL, a sophisticated robotic mannequin capable of simulating lifelike symptoms such as seizures, cardiac arrest, facial expressions, and even sweating—technology typically reserved for college-level training. By working with HAL, students practice essential patient care techniques in realistic scenarios, strengthening their clinical knowledge, critical thinking, and professional skills in a safe, controlled environment.

As juniors, students can earn their EKG certification, equipping them with specialized training in monitoring heart rhythms. During their senior year, students can pursue advanced certifications including Patient Care Technician (PCT), Medical Assistant (MA), and Pharmacy Technician. Seniors may also participate in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program through Tyler Junior College.

These industry-recognized certifications prepare students for immediate entry into the healthcare workforce while also providing a strong foundation for continued post-secondary education.

The Health Science program continues to grow each year, offering multiple pathways into healthcare careers while emphasizing professionalism, hands-on learning, and real-world skills that translate directly into the workforce.

As Tyler ISD celebrates Career and Technical Education Month in February and the 10th anniversary of the Career & Technology Center, the campus remains a hub for hands-on learning, industry certifications, and 25 dynamic career pathways.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

