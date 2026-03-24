Dara Brazille: Growing Curiosity, Shaping Futures
ETR Staff Report
Dara Brazile is the Academic Dean and IB PYP Coordinator at East Texas Montessori Primary Academy, ETMPA. She has 35 years in education, including four years leading the IB PYP program.
Instructional Priorities
Her current focus is ensuring every classroom reflects Montessori principles while meeting state standards. With teachers at various stages of Montessori training, she prioritizes:
- Developmentally appropriate, culturally responsive lessons
- Prepared environments that promote independence and inquiry
Her goal is to integrate Montessori philosophy with rigorous academics, nurturing students’ emotional, social, and intellectual growth.
Supporting Teachers
She supports teachers through coaching, modeling, and collaborative planning:
- Conducting walkthroughs with actionable feedback
- Co-teaching or modeling lessons as needed
- Analyzing student work to inform instruction
- Facilitating PLCs for strategy sharing and reflection
Brazille strives to create a safe environment where teachers feel empowered to take risks and grow professionally.
Assessing Student Progress
Beyond standardized tests, she uses authentic assessments: Montessori work cycle observations, portfolios, running records, performance tasks, and project-based learning. These provide a holistic understanding of each student’s development.
Supporting Struggling Students
A tiered support system addresses academic challenges:
- Targeted small-group instruction and WIN intervention blocks
- Progress monitoring every 2–3 weeks
- Collaboration with SPED, ESL, and intervention teams
- Family communication and goal setting
According to Brazille, Early identification and consistent support are essential to student success.
Supporting Diverse Learners
Brazille and her team work closely with SPED and ESL teams to implement daily accommodations, including co-teaching, visual supports, language scaffolds, and individualized Montessori materials. Even more, she holds regular data meetings to ensure supports are adjusted as needed.
Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)
According to Brazille, SEL is integrated into daily routines through morning announcements, Family Engagement Night, Grace and Courtesy lessons, conflict resolution strategies, calm-down spaces, and targeted lessons with the counselor.
Collaboration
Importantly, she works closely with the principal, counselor, and support staff to align instructional goals, coordinate SEL initiatives, and ensure consistent strategies across classrooms. This type of collaboration ensures the campus moves cohesively toward shared priorities.
Challenges and Leadership Qualities
ETMPA main challenges include varying levels of Montessori training, balancing philosophy with state testing, and maintaining consistent classroom routines. “A successful academic dean demonstrates patience, empathy, trust-building, problem-solving, and consistency, always believing in teachers and students,” Brazille said.
Why She Loves ETMPA
Brazille values the school’s sense of community and commitment to Montessori-inspired learning. Their passionate teachers, curious students, and supportive families make this campus a place where growth, independence, and whole-child development thrive. “Witnessing teacher confidence and student success motivates me daily.”