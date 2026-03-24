Dara Brazille: Growing Curiosity, Shaping Futures 

ETR Staff Report

Dara Brazile is the Academic Dean and IB PYP Coordinator at East Texas Montessori Primary Academy, ETMPA. She has 35 years in education, including four years leading the IB PYP program.

Instructional Priorities

Her current focus is ensuring every classroom reflects Montessori principles while meeting state standards. With teachers at various stages of Montessori training, she prioritizes:

Developmentally appropriate, culturally responsive lessons

Prepared environments that promote independence and inquiry

Her goal is to integrate Montessori philosophy with rigorous academics, nurturing students’ emotional, social, and intellectual growth.

Supporting Teachers

She supports teachers through coaching, modeling, and collaborative planning:

Conducting walkthroughs with actionable feedback

Co-teaching or modeling lessons as needed

Analyzing student work to inform instruction

Facilitating PLCs for strategy sharing and reflection

Brazille strives to create a safe environment where teachers feel empowered to take risks and grow professionally.

Dara Brazille

Assessing Student Progress

Beyond standardized tests, she uses authentic assessments: Montessori work cycle observations, portfolios, running records, performance tasks, and project-based learning. These provide a holistic understanding of each student’s development.

Supporting Struggling Students

A tiered support system addresses academic challenges:

Targeted small-group instruction and WIN intervention blocks

Progress monitoring every 2–3 weeks

Collaboration with SPED, ESL, and intervention teams

Family communication and goal setting

According to Brazille, Early identification and consistent support are essential to student success.

Supporting Diverse Learners

Brazille and her team work closely with SPED and ESL teams to implement daily accommodations, including co-teaching, visual supports, language scaffolds, and individualized Montessori materials. Even more, she holds regular data meetings to ensure supports are adjusted as needed.

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)

According to Brazille, SEL is integrated into daily routines through morning announcements, Family Engagement Night, Grace and Courtesy lessons, conflict resolution strategies, calm-down spaces, and targeted lessons with the counselor.

Collaboration

Importantly, she works closely with the principal, counselor, and support staff to align instructional goals, coordinate SEL initiatives, and ensure consistent strategies across classrooms. This type of collaboration ensures the campus moves cohesively toward shared priorities.

Challenges and Leadership Qualities

ETMPA main challenges include varying levels of Montessori training, balancing philosophy with state testing, and maintaining consistent classroom routines. “A successful academic dean demonstrates patience, empathy, trust-building, problem-solving, and consistency, always believing in teachers and students,” Brazille said.

Why She Loves ETMPA

Brazille values the school’s sense of community and commitment to Montessori-inspired learning. Their passionate teachers, curious students, and supportive families make this campus a place where growth, independence, and whole-child development thrive. “Witnessing teacher confidence and student success motivates me daily.”