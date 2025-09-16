Deals start with handshakes Business after hours turn networking into ROI

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

The recent Business After Hours hosted by the Longview Chamber of Commerce proved to be more than a typical networking mixer—it was a strategic touchpoint for local business leaders to connect, collaborate, and strengthen economic ties across the community.

Bill and Alex Pope



The well-attended event brought together a diverse cross-section of professionals, from small business owners and startups to established corporate representatives. For Chamber leadership, the energy in the room underscored a core organizational priority: facilitating meaningful connections that drive business growth.

Tonya Dodgen, Crystal Hahn and Robbi Pond Rosalba Rodriguez, Catherine Camp, and

Catalina Lopez



“This event was a great reminder of what happens when you bring the right people together with intention,” said Dave Jochum, Chief Operating Officer of the Longview Chamber. “It wasn’t about elaborate programming—it was about creating space for businesses to build relationships that matter.”



Jochum emphasized that while the format was simple, the impact was clear. The broad range of industries represented at the event reflected the Chamber’s inclusive approach to business development and its commitment to supporting Longview’s economic ecosystem.

Morgan Wilcox and Jim Bartlette



“At the heart of what we do is a commitment to helping small businesses grow,” he said. “Seeing so many different types of organizations in one room tells us this approach is working—and that’s exciting.”



As the Chamber looks to the future, events like this type of Business After Hours are becoming essential tools in fostering economic vitality and community resilience. “We’ll absolutely look for opportunities to replicate this,” Jochum added. “It was one of those moments that truly aligned with our mission—and the energy in the room confirmed that.”

Stuneda Sterrett and Starla Bickerstaff