ETCOG Honored with 2025 Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations

East Texas Council of Governments receives a 2025 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award

ETCOG has received a 2025 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for its efforts in building Veteran-Friendly Communities in East Texas. The Veteran-Friendly Community Designation Program launched in 2024 as a collaborative effort between ETCOG, the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG), the University of Texas at Tyler (UTT), and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

This program formally recognizes communities that show strong, lasting support for military veterans through policies, services, and community involvement. It requires each participating city or county to provide a comprehensive community profile, develop a plan focused on veterans, and commit to an annual self-assessment to maintain the designation. Tyler/Smith County and Quitman/Wood County were the first to receive the designation and have become a model for supporting veterans in areas such as housing, employment, healthcare, and education.

David Scott and David Cleveland

Presented annually, the NADO Impact Awards honor regional development organizations and their partners for strengthening communities, building regional resilience, and enhancing local economies through innovative approaches to economic and community development. NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies.

This year’s cohort included 90 impactful projects led by 79 organizations across 24 states. These award winning efforts were recognized during NADO’s 2025 Annual Training Conference, held this past October in Salt Lake City, Utah. All selected projects are featured in an interactive StoryMap that showcases summaries, images, and key partners. The map is available at www.nado.org/2025impactawards/.

“The Impact Awards are an annual reminder of the creativity and commitment that regional development organizations bring to their communities,” said 2024-2025 NADO President Rick Hunsaker, Executive Director of the Region XII Council of Governments in Iowa. “This year’s awardees show how local and regional partnerships, driven by vision and collaboration, can lead to lasting positive change across our country.”

“We’re proud to be recognized by NADO for a program that recognizes the men and women who lay their lives on the line to keep us free!” said David Cleveland, Executive Director of ETCOG. “In East Texas, we believe in taking care of our veterans—not just with words, but with our actions. The Veteran-Friendly Community Designation Program demonstrates that when communities come together with a clear purpose, we can build something that truly makes a difference. We hope this program becomes a blueprint for how regions can support and encourage those who served all of us.”

The Impact Awards are presented in memory of Aliceann Wohlbruck, NADO’s first executive director, who was a lifelong advocate for regional solutions and rural economic development.