Foster Middle School excels at Region VII Model UN competition 

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

“They have been preparing for this completion since September, and their hard work has paid off in big ways.” Ms. Holly Thomas, Foster Middle School Social Studies Teacher

Foster Middle School students demonstrated the power of preparation, collaboration, and global awareness at the recent Region VII Model United Nations competition held at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Representing five countries and competing against schools from across the region, Foster brought 29 delegates to the conference. Better yet, they returned home with an impressive 14 awards, the highest total earned by any school at the event.

Foster Dragons: Lainey Novak, Amelia Bryson, and Catherine Reynolds

Representing the World

This was no small fit. Students spent months preparing for the competition, researching international policy, writing resolutions, and practicing parliamentary procedure. Since September, delegates have been studying the positions and perspectives of the nations they represented:

Burkina Faso – Owen Mekela, Crosby Ward, JT Tapler, Will Haas, Jagger Kittner.

China – Ella Turner, Christy Clay, Lainey Novak, Amelia Bryson, Catherine Reynolds, Bristol Dowdy, Andrew Spears.

Panama – Jamarcus Hunter, Bolu Adeyeye, Hadley Schubarth, Braxton Casey, Suhara Lamichhane, Zoey Charles.

Serbia – Hazel Holloway, Margot Miller, Emma Miller, Katherine Denkeler, Breanna Scott.

Slovenia – Lauren Orr, Tariq Stoker, Dallas Nash, Kapil Vattikuti, Arya Patel, Ashley Reyes.

Through debate, negotiation, and collaboration, students addressed complex global issues in committees modeled after real United Nations bodies.

East Texas Review Newspaper front page

Individual and Team Honors

Foster delegates earned recognition across multiple committees:

UNESCO Committee – Bristol Dowdy (1st place), Breanna Scott (3rd place)

UNIDO Committee – Bolu Adeyeye (2nd place)

UNODC Committee – Braxton Casey (1st place), Will Haas (2nd place)

Security Council – Lauren Orr (1st place)

Team competitions also highlighted the strength of Foster’s collaboration:

Impromptu Resolution – China (1st place), Serbia (2nd place)

Resolution Writing – Bolu Adeyeye (2nd place)

Collage – Serbia (2nd place: Hazel Holloway, Margot Miller, Breanna Scott); China (3rd place: Amelia Bryson, Lainey Novak, Catherine Reynolds)

Map Competition – China (2nd place: Bristol Dowdy, Ella Turner)

Best Overall Delegation – China

Ms. Holly Thomas’ Students at Foster Middle School

Preparation Meets Performance

Model UN challenges students to think critically, speak confidently, and collaborate effectively. These are skills that extend far beyond the classroom. Foster’s students dedicated countless hours to researching global policy, drafting resolutions, and refining debate strategies.

Their hard work paid off in remarkable ways. Bringing home more awards than any other school at the meet is a testament not only to their academic preparation, but also to their teamwork, perseverance, and leadership.

Foster Middle School’s Model UN team has set a high standard for excellence. In addition, they proven that when students commit to learning about the world, they can make an impact on it.

“We are extremely proud of the Model UN students,” said Ms. Holly Thomas. “They have been preparing for this completion since September, and their hard work has paid off in big ways.”

Thank you for reading. Congratulations to these remarkable students! The sky is the limit.

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