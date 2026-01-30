Four Tyler ISD Schools Named 2025 Texas Honor Roll Star Schools

ETR Staff Report

“In our community, every success is shared, and being named to the ERP Honor Roll is something we celebrate together.” Georgeanna Jones, Principal Andy Woods Elementary

Birdwell Elementary Students

Tyler, TX – Four Tyler ISD campuses have been recognized as Star Schools on the 2025 Texas Honor Roll Schools list, presented by Educational Results Partnership (ERP) as part of the national Campaign for Business and Education Excellence. The honored schools include Owens Elementary School, Andy Woods Elementary School, Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, and Early College High School.

ECHS Grad shaking hands with DMC

The Texas Honor Roll recognizes schools that demonstrate consistently high academic achievement and progress. In 2025, approximately 15% of eligible schools statewide earned a place on the list, with 1,076 schools across Texas receiving the distinction.

“This recognition reflects the high expectations and strong instructional practices across Tyler ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “I am proud of our students, teachers, and campus leaders whose commitment to academic excellence continues to produce meaningful results for our community.”

ERP’s analysis is based on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results made publicly available by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), using test score data from 2023 through 2025.

“This recognition means so much to us because it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire school family,” Andy Woods Elementary Principal Georgeanna Jones said. “In our community, every success is shared, and being named to the ERP Honor Roll is something we celebrate together.”

Principals from the other recognized campuses echoed that sentiment.

“Being named to the Texas Honor Roll is a tremendous honor and a shared success,” Owens Elementary Principal Brandy Baker said. “This recognition reflects the hard work of our students, the dedication of our educators, and the strong partnership we have with families and our community. It affirms our commitment to high expectations for all learners and to ensuring meaningful outcomes for every student we serve.”

Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School Principal Mina Naranjo highlighted the importance of bilingual education and student perseverance. “This honor reflects our students’ dedication to mastering two languages and our teachers’ commitment to innovative, culturally responsive instruction.”

Principal Amanda Hortman applauds Early College High School’s commitment to excellence. “All of the praise goes to my tireless staff and students who choose to put first things first, every day. It is an honor to be principal of this great school, accolades or not, so this award is just icing on the cake!”

Having four schools named Star Schools highlights the excellence that takes place in Tyler ISD classrooms every day. The district is proud of its students, educators, and families whose collective efforts continue to drive strong academic outcomes and student success.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.