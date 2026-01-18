Freedom from Fear

By Guido Ministries

Fear can grip us in the most unexpected moments. Some are irrational fears such as fear

of heights or spiders. Some are rooted in truth such as an abused woman or someone

who receives a cancer diagnosis. Our Lord offers a promise that brings true comfort:

“Fear not, for I am with you” (Isaiah 41:10). Unlike human promises that may falter,

God’s presence is our ultimate solution to fear.

When we invite Jesus into our hearts, He enters and makes an everlasting commitment:

“I will never leave you, nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). This assurance comes from the

One who is kinder than the kindest, stronger than the strongest, wiser than the wisest,

and better than the best. His presence is a constant source of strength and peace, no

matter the circumstances.

In moments of fear – whether from external threats or internal doubts – we can trust in

God’s unchanging nature. He is not only with us but also for us, offering His infinite love

and power to carry us through. So, when anxiety creeps in, remember His promise.

Trust Him. Let His presence dispel your fears and fill you with courage.

Prayer:

Lord, thank You for Your promise to never leave me. Help me trust in Your strength and

wisdom to overcome fear. Amen.

Scripture For Today:

Fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God. Isaiah 41:10