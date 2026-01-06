From Surprise to Spotlight

Everhart Elementary Earns National Honor

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

J.L. Everhart Magnet Elementary (JLE) has stepped onto the national stage, earning designation as a 2025 NABSE Demonstration School at the 53rd Annual National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) Conference in Chicago—one of the organization’s highest honors.

The recognition came shortly after JLE leaders presented their nationally noted work in equity, instructional innovation, leadership, and student achievement. Demonstration School status is reserved for campuses that serve as models for districts across the country, positioning Everhart as a trendsetter in effective, student-centered practice.

Superintendent Dr. Marla Sheppard said the honor reflects Longview ISD’s continued academic rise. “This is a proud moment for Longview ISD,” Sheppard said. “Strong systems, intentional leadership, and an unwavering belief in every student are producing measurable results.”

For Principal Dr. Crystal Locke, the award was both unexpected and humbling. She credits the recognition to the collective effort of her staff and a shared commitment to student growth “by any means necessary.” Under her leadership, JLE has been recognized for high-impact instruction, an inclusive campus culture, strong family engagement, data-driven growth systems, and leadership that empowers both students and educators.

“We believe every child who walks through our doors is capable of extraordinary growth,” Locke said. “This recognition highlights the heart of Everhart—a school built on purpose, belonging, and high expectations for all learners.”

Dr. Locke’s journey to the principalship was anything but planned. After working in public education in Ohio and higher education in Georgia, she returned to K–12 education in Texas, navigating a system she found markedly different. Rather than shy away from the challenge, she leaned in—studying the system, listening deeply, and leading with intention and accountability.

It is important to note, the NABSE Conference is one of the nation’s premier gatherings focused on educational equity, research-based practices, and leadership development. As a Demonstration School, JLE is now expected to guide and support other campuses seeking improved outcomes.

Without gainsaying, this honor adds to Longview ISD’s growing list of academic achievements and underscores a districtwide focus on excellence, opportunity, and belief in every student’s potential.

