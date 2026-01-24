Giver or Gifts?

By Guido Ministries

Two friends decided to get together for lunch. When they sat down, Janice noticed her friend Tina still wore her engagement ring despite a broken engagement. “My love for him is gone,” she admitted, “but my love for the ring keeps growing.” Her affection had shifted from the giver to the gift. This story prompts us to reflect: Are we more devoted to God’s gifts or to God Himself?

1 John 4:19 reminds us, “We love because he first loved us.” Our love for God should stem from who He is—our Creator, Savior, and Sustainer—not merely from what He provides. Do we serve Him out of fear, obligation, or because His love has captured our hearts? Do we cherish His blessings—health, provision, or opportunities—more than we cherish Him?

True love for God isn’t static; it grows as we grow in faith. Just as a believer is always moving forward, our love for God should deepen through prayer, worship, and obedience. When we focus on the Giver, His gifts take their proper place as expressions of His love, not replacements for it. Let’s examine our hearts: Are we seeking God for who He is or for what He gives? Let our love for Him grow stronger daily, rooted in His unchanging character.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, thank You for loving me first. Help me love You for who You are, not

just for Your blessings. Deepen my devotion to You each day. Amen.

Scripture For Today:

So you see, our love for him comes as a result of his loving us first. 1 John 4:19