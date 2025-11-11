GOD’S WORD: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” – John 15:13

By Glenn Miller

Today November the 11th, is Veteran’s Day; a federal holiday that originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served (past tense) their country honorably during war or peacetime.

Honoring Veterans’ Day



Father God, we thank you for those men and women who have so unselfishly stood in the gap for our freedoms in this great country; freedoms that we so often take for granted. Grant all of these courageous souls with your presence, your providence, and your protection. May we never take for granted their time of duty upon the wall that told the enemy “not on my watch!”. In Jesus’ name, Amen.