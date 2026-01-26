Honoring the Leaders Behind Tyler ISD’s Success for Board Recognition Month

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – January marks School Board Recognition Month, and Tyler ISD proudly honors its Board of Trustees for their steadfast commitment to students, staff, and schools across the district.

This year’s theme, Our Future is Public, highlights the vital collaboration between school leaders, educators, and families to ensure every student thrives. “The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees is dedicated to governance that puts students, teachers, parents, and staff first, while responsibly stewarding taxpayer resources,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford.

Serving as the link between the community and the classroom, board members shape the policies that guide Tyler ISD’s 18,874 students, 2,781 employees, and 33 campuses and facilities. The board oversees an annual budget of $236 million, ensuring resources are effectively allocated to support student success.

Tyler ISD continues to deliver innovative educational opportunities. Career & Technical Education students, for example, earned 2,326 industry-based certifications, preparing them with workforce-ready skills valued by local employers.

Among the board’s most notable achievements is its 20-year commitment to long-term planning, culminating in the successful completion of Bond 2022 projects—strengthening facilities for current and future students.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees includes: Yvonne Atkins, President – District 3;

Lindsey Harrison, Vice President – District 6; Eleno Licea – District 1; Artis Newsom –

District 2; Cody Levrets – District 4; Aaron D. Martinez – District 5; and Andy Bergfeld –

District 7.

Tyler ISD extends its sincere gratitude to these dedicated leaders for shaping a brighter future for every student. For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at 903-262-1064 or Jennifer.Hines@tylerisd.org.

Congratulations to the named Board members from the East Texas Review Newspaper team.