HUB pause meets a closed door

Acting Texas Comptroller delays meeting with business leaders

ETR Staff Report

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock has yet to commit to meeting with business leaders regarding his recent decision to halt new certifications under the state’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program, according to State Senator Royce West (D–Dallas).

West recently said that chambers of commerce representing Black, Hispanic, women-owned, and disabled veteran-owned businesses have sought a conversation with the Acting Comptroller after his office suspended new HUB certifications earlier this month. Despite repeated requests, West said the Comptroller’s office has been unable to provide a meeting date.

A message from a staff member in Hancock’s office, shared by West, stated only that the agency is “working through various items” and could not schedule a meeting “at this time.” West, a 32-year veteran of the Texas Senate, said the response is unprecedented. “I’ve never seen a statewide official refuse to meet with constituents when they are directly affecting a major program those constituents rely on,” he said, noting that previous comptrollers “going back to John Sharp” regularly engaged with the business community on key decisions.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, West said the Comptroller should still be able to make time to meet—virtually, if necessary—to discuss the status of the HUB program. “We can have this together in 48 hours,” West said. “We just need a date.”

Background: A longstanding program under scrutiny

HUB was created in 1995 under Governor George W. Bush. The HUB Program requires Texas agencies to make good-faith efforts to include businesses that are at least 51% owned by women, minorities, or disabled veterans in state contracting opportunities. The program is not considered a DEI initiative, nor does it involve quotas or set asides.

Hancock has said the certification pause aligns with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order restricting DEI-related practices in state agencies. Meanwhile, the Comptroller’s office faces a lawsuit from an aerospace company claiming the HUB Program is unconstitutional. Attorney General Ken Paxton has declined to defend the Comptroller in the case, and it remains unclear whether Hancock has retained outside counsel.

Senator West has questioned both the legal and procedural basis for halting certifications, emphasizing that the Comptroller is statutorily required to administer the HUB program. “The businesses impacted deserve transparency and a seat at the table,” he said.