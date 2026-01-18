IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IGNITES

Texas goes all-in, opens war-chest, funds Sheriffs

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

In a Fort Worth courtroom buzzing with law enforcement leaders, Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock delivered a clear message: Texas is putting muscle behind the badge.

Standing alongside Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and County Judge Tim O’Hare, Hancock announced that the Sheriff Immigration Law Enforcement Grant Program is officially underway — a new tool designed to help county sheriffs work hand-in-hand with federal immigration authorities to remove criminal offenders and keep communities secure.

“Public safety starts with enforcing the law,” Hancock said. “This program supports sheriffs as they work with immigration authorities to remove criminal offenders, maintain order, and keep Texas communities safe.”

Courtesy Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The new grant program was created by Senate Bill 8, passed by the 89th Texas Legislature and taking effect Jan. 1, 2026. It directs the Texas Comptroller’s office to support county sheriffs who have signed 287(g) agreements — formal partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that authorize local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement.

The response across Texas has already been strong. According to Comptroller records, at least 150 of Texas’ 254 counties are currently eligible, with more expected to qualify as additional ICE agreements are finalized.

The grants are designed to cover real-world costs sheriffs face on the ground — expenses not reimbursed by the federal government. Funds can be used for personnel, training, reporting and administrative work, equipment, inmate confinement costs tied to the agreement, and other approved operational needs.

Funding levels scale with county population:

Up to $80,000 for counties under 100,000 residents

for counties under 100,000 residents Up to $100,000 for counties between 100,000 and 499,999

for counties between 100,000 and 499,999 Up to $120,000 for counties between 500,000 and 999,999

for counties between 500,000 and 999,999 Up to $140,000 for counties with 1 million or more residents

for counties with 1 million or more residents

“Texans expect their tax dollars to be used wisely,” he said. “This program ensures resources are directed to sheriffs who are actively enforcing the law and protecting their communities.”

Sheriffs seeking more information or technical assistance can visit the Comptroller’s Economic Development and Grants webpage or contact the agency directly for support throughout the application process.