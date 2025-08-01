Increasing access to screening mammograms

The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center Adds Online Scheduling

“Mammograms can detect cancer before any symptoms,…the screening takes less than 30 minutes – a half hour that could save your life.” Regional Clinics Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth Werth

Longview, TX: The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center is

making it easier to get a screening mammogram with the addition of online scheduling.

According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), having regular mammograms

can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer, the second most common cancer among

women in the United States.



The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center offers a variety of

diagnostic imaging services, including those that can help identify breast issues before

they become more serious health problems. The ACR recommends annual screening

mammograms starting at age 40 for women of average risk and more intensive

screening for high-risk patients.



“Staying up to date on screening mammograms is so important for the health and well-

being of women over 40, and we’re trying to make it as easy as possible,” said Family

Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth Werth, with Regional Clinics. “Mammograms can

detect cancer before any symptoms, such as a lump, occur. It’s now convenient to

schedule the appointment online, and the screening takes less than 30 minutes – a half

hour that could save your life.”



Women with strong family histories of breast cancer, African Americans, and those of

Ashkenazi Jewish descent should have a risk assessment at age 25 to see if a

screening mammogram is needed before they are 40.



To schedule a mammogram at The Center for Breast Care online, please visit

www.Longviewregional.com/breast-care, or call 902-232-8596

About Longview Regional Medical Center



Longview Regional Medical Center (LRMC) is your community healthcare provider; a

224-bed facility offering inpatient, outpatient, surgical, and emergency services. We

believe in the power of people to create great care. We’re more than 550 providers and

over 1,300 healthcare professionals strong. We are a Joint Commission-accredited

facility that is a Chest Pain and Stroke Center and also includes a Level III Neonatal

Intensive Care Unit. Our quality of care has been recognized by respected agencies

and national accrediting bodies. LRMC grew its footprint in 2023 in the East Texas

region by opening its first free-standing emergency room, Longview Regional

Emergency Center. We work hard every day to be a place of healing, caring, and

connection for patients and families in the community we call home.