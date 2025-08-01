Increasing access to screening mammograms
The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center Adds Online Scheduling
“Mammograms can detect cancer before any symptoms,…the screening takes less than 30 minutes – a half hour that could save your life.”
Regional Clinics Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth Werth
Longview, TX: The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center is
making it easier to get a screening mammogram with the addition of online scheduling.
According to the American College of Radiology (ACR), having regular mammograms
can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer, the second most common cancer among
women in the United States.
The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center offers a variety of
diagnostic imaging services, including those that can help identify breast issues before
they become more serious health problems. The ACR recommends annual screening
mammograms starting at age 40 for women of average risk and more intensive
screening for high-risk patients.
“Staying up to date on screening mammograms is so important for the health and well-
being of women over 40, and we’re trying to make it as easy as possible,” said Family
Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth Werth, with Regional Clinics. “Mammograms can
detect cancer before any symptoms, such as a lump, occur. It’s now convenient to
schedule the appointment online, and the screening takes less than 30 minutes – a half
hour that could save your life.”
Women with strong family histories of breast cancer, African Americans, and those of
Ashkenazi Jewish descent should have a risk assessment at age 25 to see if a
screening mammogram is needed before they are 40.
To schedule a mammogram at The Center for Breast Care online, please visit
www.Longviewregional.com/breast-care, or call 902-232-8596
