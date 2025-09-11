Jack Elementary Honors Namesake with Patriot Day Tradition

Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School gathered with community members around the campus flagpole to honor all patriots, first responders, and the school’s namesake during the annual Patriot Day ceremony.

Officer high fiving students



The student-led event featured the Pledge of Allegiance to the American and Texas flags, remarks from Principal Katy Jiral, and a performance of the National Anthem by the Jack Elementary Choir. The ceremony concluded with a moving tribute—“Taps” performed by the Tyler Legacy High School ROTC while the choir sang the lyrics.

Tyler Officers



“Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary is a shining example of the hidden gems found in Tyler and East Texas,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Much like the community it serves, the school’s culture mirrors the spirit of its Patriot mascot, embracing self-accountability and responsibility. When every student, parent, and staff member commits to putting in the effort, exceptional outcomes are the result.”

Dr. Bryan C. Jack, for whom the school is named, was aboard the plane that crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. He had served more than 20 years in Washington, D.C., helping shape the U.S. military’s budget. A Tyler ISD graduate and the son of two Tyler ISD educators, Jack’s roots in the community run deep.



When a new elementary campus opened in 2007, it was named in his honor. Since then, the school has hosted its annual Patriot Day ceremony on September 11, ensuring students not only remember Jack’s legacy but also honor the lives lost on that day.

Jack Elementary Students Principal Jiral and student

The spirit of Dr. Bryan C. Jack continues to live on through the school’s culture. Proudly carrying the Patriot name, Jack Elementary’s red, white, and blue colors serve as a daily reminder of leadership, service, and sacrifice.

Jack Elementary students with officers at a fire truck

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District