Lauren Greer: Empowering Teachers, Elevating Learners 

Story by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Ms. Greer has a Master’s in Educational Leadership and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction Johnston McQueen Elementary

Academic Vision and Curriculum

Our instructional priority at Johnston McQueen Elementary is high-impact instruction that maximizes every minute for student growth. We focus on standards-aligned teaching and ensure students understand what they are learning, why it matters, and how they will know they’ve mastered it.

Teacher Support and Instruction

I support teachers through PLCs that build capacity and provide collaborative planning time. Regular coaching cycles and removing barriers allow teachers to focus on their strengths and improve instruction with intention.

Lauren Greer

Assessment and Data

Student progress is measured beyond standardized tests using formal and informal assessments throughout lessons. Informal methods include verbal check-ins, discussions, games, and collaborative activities. Formal assessments include culminating projects, writing assignments across subjects, and portfolios.

We practice aggressive monitoring in every classroom, giving students real-time feedback to address misunderstandings immediately. Our MTSS process has been revamped, prioritizing tri-weekly meetings where students are discussed by name with data to ensure year-long growth. WIN time is a nonnegotiable block where tier 1 instruction pauses, and all students receive small-group support tailored to their level in Math and RLA.

Student Support and Inclusion

At JMQ, we support diverse learners through relationships, WIN time, progress monitoring, SEL lessons, counseling, and tailored instruction. We aim to develop students who are self-aware, self-regulated, socially aware, and responsible. SEL is integrated through the IB learner profile, global context learning, and consistent counselor-led sessions, equipping students with skills for academic and life success.

School Culture and Collaboration

Our leadership team meets regularly to address priorities, needs, and events. Being visible in classrooms, hallways, cafeterias, and PLCs allows us to support staff and students while understanding campus needs firsthand.

Growth and Challenges

Our main academic challenge is closing gaps for all students. Systems are in place to address this, and we are already celebrating meaningful growth thanks to our dedicated teachers. A successful academic dean serves the campus by identifying and addressing the needs of students and staff, offering practical solutions that reduce teacher workload rather than add to it.

Personal Reflection

I deeply value our campus community—students, staff, and parents are all uniquely special. I am inspired by the positive momentum we are building together and the growth we are achieving as a team.